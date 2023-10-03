We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zero-Day Options ETFs: A New Way to Generate Income
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, about the broader market and some interesting new ETFs.
Stocks recently experienced their worst month and first negative quarter of 2023, as the possibility of interest rates remaining higher for a longer duration weighed on investor sentiment. Where should investors allocate their cash in the fourth quarter, historically the strongest period?
Sylvia believes that the market may remain volatile in the short term but sees significant opportunities for long-term investing. She still favors big tech and semiconductor stocks, including Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , which have become more attractively valued after the recent dip.
Zero-day options (0DTE) trading volumes have recently surged, accounting for approximately half of all S&P 500 index option trading, according to FT. Defiance has recently introduced two actively managed funds that employ these options as a yield generation strategy.
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY - Free Report) aims to generate outsized yields for investors while providing exposure to the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ - Free Report) by selling options on a daily basis.
Its sister fund, the Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (JEPY - Free Report) , utilizes a similar strategy but offers equity exposure to the S&P 500 index (SPY - Free Report) .
Both ETFs also hold Treasury bonds that serve as collateral against the options, and come with an expense ratio of 0.99% each.
The Defiance Pure Electric Vehicle ETF (EVXX - Free Report) offers equally weighted exposure to the five largest electric vehicle manufacturers, with Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) as the top holding in the fund.
