Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed at $159.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.85 billion, up 3.95% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $641.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.23% and +4.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.