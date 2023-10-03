We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.30, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.15 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.
GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.56% and +8.45%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Alphabet Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.52.
Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.