Netflix (NFLX) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $376.77, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had lost 13.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $3.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.53 billion, up 7.57% from the year-ago period.
NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $33.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.7% and +6.59%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Netflix currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Netflix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.71, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, NFLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.