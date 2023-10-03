We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed at $411.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $320.31 million, up 47.63% from the year-ago period.
KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.33% and +48.39%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.