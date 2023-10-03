We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deckers (DECK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) closed at $508.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 2.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Deckers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $4.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $958.58 million, up 9.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.40 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.64% and +11.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Deckers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deckers has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.45.
It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.