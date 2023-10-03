We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI - Free Report) closed at $284.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.93% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.16 billion, up 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.80 per share and revenue of $191.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.57% and +6.09%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Cigna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Cigna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.99, so we one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, CI's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.