UFP Industries (UFPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) closed at $100.19, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 9.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UFP Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 19.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion, which would represent changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UFP Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note UFP Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.26.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UFPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.