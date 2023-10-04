Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Crawford & Company (CRD.A - Free Report) is the world's largest independent provider of diversified services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alico, Inc. (ALCO) - free report >>

AdvanSix (ASIX) - free report >>

Crawford & Company (CRD.A) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples