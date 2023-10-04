Bruker (BRKR) Introduces the New Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the release of the Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter at the annual Materials Science and Technology conference. The next-generation nonmechanical test system brings superior levels of performance, automation and productivity to nanomechanical testing.
The recent development will significantly bolster the nanomechanical testing business of the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) NANO segment.
About the Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter
TI 990 utilizes multiple patented and proprietary technologies, which enable quantitative mechanical and tribological characterization at the nanoscale. Every aspect of the measurement and analysis process features updated technology, including the new Performech III controller, advanced feedback control modes, next-generation nanoDMA IV dynamic nanoindentation and XPM II high-speed mechanical property mapping.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Almost any sample can be mounted using the universal sample chuck and measured with a larger testable area. Top-view sample navigation streamlines the system setup in the new TriboScan 12 software, allowing for the simplified remote operation of the instrument.
Significance of the News
TI 990 is a comprehensive advancement of Bruker’s industry-leading TriboIndenter platform with new measurement modes, 2X faster testing throughput and a larger 200mm x 300mm testing area. These enhancements deliver tangible benefits across a variety of applications and markets, such as improved accuracy for the nanoscale testing of polymer thin films, increased throughput for combinatorial materials science and multi-measurement analysis of full 300 mm semiconductor wafers.
With its combination of performance, usability and flexibility, TI 990 is an ideal characterization solution for polymer research, alloy development and semiconductor devices. Bruker’s representative contemplates that its customers will make breakthroughs with this new system due to its increased measurement flexibility, easier system setup and more streamlined operation.
Industry Prospects Per a research report, the global nano-mechanical testing market was valued at $315.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.65% by 2028. Bright Prospects of BSI Nano Group
The customers of the BSI NANO segment include academic institutions, governmental customers, nanotechnology companies, semiconductor companies, raw material manufacturers, industrial companies, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and other businesses involved in material research and life science research analysis. Over the past few quarters, NANO’s microelectronics and semicon metrology tools boomed with strong bookings and a strong backlog.
As a group, revenues continue to be driven by the strength of end markets, including academic and government, industrial and semiconductor metrology. Bruker Nano Life Science fluorescence microscopy is gaining on product innovation and research demand. The recently acquired Inscopix strongly contributed to business growth in the last reported second quarter of 2023.
Earlier in June 2023, the company announced the new D6 PHASER benchtop X-Ray Diffraction (“XRD”) platform, which is designed with the analytical flexibility typically only available in larger, floor-standing systems. Built on the success of the D2 PHASER, the D6 PHASER, with its wide range of capabilities, will enable more XRD applications for new markets and user communities.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have decreased 14.6% compared with the
industry’s decline of 18.6%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , Quanterix ( QTRX Quick Quote QTRX - Free Report) and Align Technology ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Haemonetics stock has risen 13.4% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $3.82 in 2023 and remained constant at $4.07 in 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.
Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have remained constant at 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 141.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.6%.
QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.
Estimates for Align Technology’s 2023 earnings have moved up from $8.77 to $8.78 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 27% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 14.3%.
ALGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.90%.
Image: Bigstock
Bruker (BRKR) Introduces the New Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter
Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the release of the Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter at the annual Materials Science and Technology conference. The next-generation nonmechanical test system brings superior levels of performance, automation and productivity to nanomechanical testing.
The recent development will significantly bolster the nanomechanical testing business of the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) NANO segment.
About the Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter
TI 990 utilizes multiple patented and proprietary technologies, which enable quantitative mechanical and tribological characterization at the nanoscale. Every aspect of the measurement and analysis process features updated technology, including the new Performech III controller, advanced feedback control modes, next-generation nanoDMA IV dynamic nanoindentation and XPM II high-speed mechanical property mapping.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Almost any sample can be mounted using the universal sample chuck and measured with a larger testable area. Top-view sample navigation streamlines the system setup in the new TriboScan 12 software, allowing for the simplified remote operation of the instrument.
Significance of the News
TI 990 is a comprehensive advancement of Bruker’s industry-leading TriboIndenter platform with new measurement modes, 2X faster testing throughput and a larger 200mm x 300mm testing area. These enhancements deliver tangible benefits across a variety of applications and markets, such as improved accuracy for the nanoscale testing of polymer thin films, increased throughput for combinatorial materials science and multi-measurement analysis of full 300 mm semiconductor wafers.
With its combination of performance, usability and flexibility, TI 990 is an ideal characterization solution for polymer research, alloy development and semiconductor devices. Bruker’s representative contemplates that its customers will make breakthroughs with this new system due to its increased measurement flexibility, easier system setup and more streamlined operation.
Industry Prospects
Per a research report, the global nano-mechanical testing market was valued at $315.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.65% by 2028.
Bright Prospects of BSI Nano Group
The customers of the BSI NANO segment include academic institutions, governmental customers, nanotechnology companies, semiconductor companies, raw material manufacturers, industrial companies, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and other businesses involved in material research and life science research analysis. Over the past few quarters, NANO’s microelectronics and semicon metrology tools boomed with strong bookings and a strong backlog.
As a group, revenues continue to be driven by the strength of end markets, including academic and government, industrial and semiconductor metrology. Bruker Nano Life Science fluorescence microscopy is gaining on product innovation and research demand. The recently acquired Inscopix strongly contributed to business growth in the last reported second quarter of 2023.
Earlier in June 2023, the company announced the new D6 PHASER benchtop X-Ray Diffraction (“XRD”) platform, which is designed with the analytical flexibility typically only available in larger, floor-standing systems. Built on the success of the D2 PHASER, the D6 PHASER, with its wide range of capabilities, will enable more XRD applications for new markets and user communities.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have decreased 14.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 18.6%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) , Quanterix (QTRX - Free Report) and Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Haemonetics stock has risen 13.4% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $3.82 in 2023 and remained constant at $4.07 in 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.
Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have remained constant at 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 141.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.6%.
QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.
Estimates for Align Technology’s 2023 earnings have moved up from $8.77 to $8.78 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 27% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 14.3%.
ALGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.90%.