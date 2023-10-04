Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 4, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) slumped 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively, after it was reported that British media regulator Ofcom will pursue an antitrust investigation into their dominance of the U.K. cloud-computing market.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) fell 1.3% on the broader tech slump.
  • Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL - Free Report) stocks lost 6.6% on investors’ selling off discretionary stocks in fear of an economic slowdown.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) rose 1.4% on utilities becoming the only gaining sector of the day.

