Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Fisker Inc. (FSR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FSR recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, FSR has gained 10.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FSR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FSR for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fisker Inc. (FSR) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today