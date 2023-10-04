Back to top

Acuity Brands (AYI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.97, compared to $3.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of -0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acuity Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$5.70 million compared to the -$6.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL): $944.20 million compared to the $961.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG): $71.90 million versus $66.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group: $14.20 million versus $13.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting: $158.70 million compared to the $151.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Acuity Brands have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

