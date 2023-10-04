Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2023, RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.01 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Construction Products Group/ CPG: $782.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Net sales-Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $180.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
  • Net sales-Consumer Segment: $669.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $669.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Net sales-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $378.51 million versus $360.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $121.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.66 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $17.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $59.05 million compared to the $58.89 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT-Construction Products Group/ CPG: $144.60 million versus $125.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$33.70 million compared to the -$33.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of RPM International have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

