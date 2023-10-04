We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASANA (ASAN) Leverages AI for Enterprise Productivity
Asana (ASAN - Free Report) recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which are set to transform productivity, clarity, and scalability within organizations.
These innovations empower executives, departments, and entire enterprises, enabling a new era of goal achievement and accelerated outcomes.
With intelligent project organization, real-time insights, and goal optimization, Asana's AI-driven solutions illuminate a path toward a more efficient and productive future in work management.
Expanding Portfolio Aids Prospect
Asana's recent AI-powered improvements empower Project Management Office ("PMO") teams to refine operations, standardize objectives, and optimize workflows, enhancing strategic decision-making and expanding enterprise scalability.
Asana also achieved a Customers' Choice Distinction in Collaborative Work Management by Gartner Peer Insights.
ASAN introduced Asana Intelligence, advancing human-centric AI for smarter organizational collaboration.
ASAN unveiled Asana for Startups, extending support to early-stage, venture-backed companies and facilitating their successful scaling.
Further expanding its horizons, Asana forges alliances with major U.S. insurance companies and sports giants like the English Premier League and the New York Islanders.
The company maintains a strong foothold in healthcare and biotech, fortified by HIPAA compliance and robust security measures.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ASAN anticipates revenues between $163.5 million and $164.5 million, indicating growth of 16% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $164.1 million, suggesting a 16.02% growth year over year.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, ASAN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
ASAN shares have returned 25.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 34.4%.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DELL, NVDA and SPLK shares have returned 67.1%, 197.8% and 69.6%, respectively, year to date.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and SPLUNK are pegged at 12%,13.5% and 29.55%, respectively.