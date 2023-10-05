We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) closed at $34.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 2.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DXP Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.37.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.