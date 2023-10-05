We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reached $127.41, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.05, reflecting a 14.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.37 billion, up 16.87% from the prior-year quarter.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.41% and +17.44%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.87% upward. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.44.
Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
