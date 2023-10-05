We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $104.26, demonstrating a +1.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 5.74% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 5.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.42, signifying a 156.13% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.62 billion, reflecting a 51.92% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4.32 per share and a revenue of $6.88 billion, signifying shifts of -121.47% and -64.27%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.