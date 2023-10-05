Here's Why e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

e.l.f. Beauty (
ELF Quick Quote ELF - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $99.48, indicating a +0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 27.26% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 47.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $196.13 million, indicating a 60.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $817.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.39% and +64.7%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.63.
One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
