Avis Budget Group (CAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) closed at $169.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The car rental company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 7.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Avis Budget Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $13.73, reflecting a 36.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.57 billion, indicating a 0.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.87 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.49% and +0.2%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Avis Budget Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avis Budget Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.38 for its industry.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.