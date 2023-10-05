We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $33.60, indicating a -1.15% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The the stock of fertilizer maker has fallen by 13.82% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Mosaic in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.81, marking a 74.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.16 billion, down 40.96% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $13.16 billion, signifying shifts of -64.94% and -31.2%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. At present, Mosaic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Mosaic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.41.
Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Fertilizers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
