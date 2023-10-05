Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN - Free Report) provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) is engaged in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants with a restaurant and a retail store in the same unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

business-services restaurants