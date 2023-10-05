Back to top

Conagra Brands (CAG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales growth - Total Sales: 0% compared to the 2.25% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Price/Mix - International: 7.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.73%.
  • Organic net sales growth - International: 8.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.98%.
  • Net sales growth - Foodservice: 5.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Consolidated: -6.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.5%.
  • Price/Mix - Consolidated: 6.3% versus 4.92% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume (Organic) - Grocery and Snacks: -4.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.38%.
  • Price/Mix - Grocery and Snacks: 5.6% versus 7.05% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- Grocery & Snacks: $1.20 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Sales- Foodservice: $289.30 million compared to the $286.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Sales- International: $260.20 million compared to the $245.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.15 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
Shares of Conagra Brands have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

