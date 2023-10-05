Back to top

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Picks Mike Berger as President

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) announced that its board of directors has promoted Mike Berger as president of ATSG. He commenced his duties from Oct 1, 2023. He was previously the chief strategy officer of ATSG.

In his new role, Berger will continue to lead ATSG's transformational growth as the market leader in freighter leasing and air operations. He will be responsible for aligning the business operations with the company's long-term strategic plans. He will still continue to report to Rich Corrado, chief executive officer and a director of ATSG.

Corrado stated, “Mike is a visionary business leader with a proven record of success. His keen understanding of the global air freight industry and his ability to forge strong relationships with key customers have been, and will continue to be, decisive factors in ATSG's emergence as the world's premiere freighter lessor.”

Berger joined ATSG back in 2018 as the chief commercial officer and president of the company's Airborne Global Solutions subsidiary. He was promoted to chief strategy officer in 2022.

Prior to joining ATSG, he held senior leadership positions at major air express companies including DHL, TNT in Europe and Dicom Transportation Group of Canada. He started his career with Airborne Express. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from Temple University.

The news of these changes is likely to have an impact on the stock of Air Transport Services. Investors may view the promotion of Mike Berger, the new president with a strong background in the transportation industry as a positive move for the company.

