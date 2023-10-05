Bond and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

This page has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved or endorsed by the companies represented herein. Each of the company logos represented herein are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation; Dow Jones & Company; Nasdaq, Inc.; Forbes Media, LLC; Investor's Business Daily, Inc.; and Morningstar, Inc.
Copyright 2023 Zacks Investment Research | 10 S Riverside Plaza Suite #1600 | Chicago, IL 60606
At the center of everything we do is a strong commitment to independent research and sharing its profitable discoveries with investors. This dedication to giving investors a trading advantage led to the creation of our proven Zacks Rank stock-rating system. Since 1988 it has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.17% per year. These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through September 4, 2023. Zacks Rank stock-rating system returns are computed monthly based on the beginning of the month and end of the month Zacks Rank stock prices plus any dividends received during that particular month. A simple, equally-weighted average return of all Zacks Rank stocks is calculated to determine the monthly return. The monthly returns are then compounded to arrive at the annual return. Only Zacks Rank stocks included in Zacks hypothetical portfolios at the beginning of each month are included in the return calculations. Zacks Ranks stocks can, and often do, change throughout the month. Certain Zacks Rank stocks for which no month-end price was available, pricing information was not collected, or for certain other reasons have been excluded from these return calculations.
Visit Performance Disclosure for information about the performance numbers displayed above.
Visit www.zacksdata.com to get our data and content for your mobile app or website.
Real time prices by BATS. Delayed quotes by FIS.
NYSE and AMEX data is at least 20 minutes delayed. NASDAQ data is at least 15 minutes delayed.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Image: Bigstock
Bond and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rose at the close as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated slightly after hitting 16-year highs. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 0.7%, (DIA - Free Report) added 0.3% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved higher by 1.4% in the last trading session.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
(SHV - Free Report) : Volume 6.64 Times Average
This ultra short-term bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.7 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 16.8 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as SHV added 0.04% in the last session.
The move was largely due to growing anticipation that the Fed will continue to keep interest rates higher for longer. This had a big impact on ultra short-term bond ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. SHV has gained 0.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
(VYM - Free Report) : Volume 3.10 Times Average
This high-yield dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.6 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 1.3 million shares and came as VYM shed 0.08% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on heightened stock market uncertainty. VYM has declined 5.7% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.