Ingersoll Rand (IR) Acquires Oxywise and Fraserwoods for $26M
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) has acquired Slovakia-based Oxywise s.r.o. (Oxywise) and Canada-based Fraserwoods Fabrication and Machining Ltd. (Fraserwoods), boosting its capabilities in the high-growth, sustainable end markets. The deals were valued at a combined all-cash purchase price of roughly $26 million.
Oxywise is a market leader in several end-markets including medical, laser cutting, industrial and aquaculture. The Oxywise buyout boosts IR’s air treatment portfolio with onsite oxygen and nitrogen generating-systems based on pressure swing adsorption technology, cylinder filling systems, containerized systems and gas control solutions.
Fraserwoods offers services, repair and return, and remanufactures blowers and pumps for key original equipment manufacturers in the vacuum truck market. The acquisition of Fraserwoods bolsters Ingersoll Rand’s technical expertise and service capabilities in western Canada.
Both acquired companies will be added to Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.
Ingersoll Rand believes in expanding its market presence, solidifying its customer base and enhancing product offerings through acquisitions. In August 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Howden Roots for approximately $300 million. The acquisition expanded IR’s low-pressure compression and vacuum product offerings and adds centrifugal compression capabilities. Roots is a part of IR’s IT&S segment.
