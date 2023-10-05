Back to top

UBER Launches Customer-Friendly Service for Package Return

Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) announced the introduction of a service for returning packages, ordered online, through the company’s app. To this end, Uber has decided to expand its package delivery service, Uber Connect, for including returns.

This chargeable (flat $5 for up to five packages tendered at a time or a $3 fee for Uber One subscribers) service is known as Return a Package. This new service is extremely customer-friendly as it helps in saving time and is very much affordable.

For this service, an Uber driver will pick up sealed and prepaid packages from the customer’s location and drop them off at a local post office or FedEx (FDX - Free Report) or United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) .

This convenient service is currently available in nearly 5,000 cities where the ride-hailing company has a presence. This is a prudent move by Uber as it aims to expand its offerings to meet the growing needs of customers.

Shares of Uber have gained 44.1% over the past six months compared with its industry’s 23.9% growth.

