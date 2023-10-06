We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) reached $2.64, with a -1.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 28.34% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 67.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $985.97 million, down 70.66% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion, which would represent changes of -32.61% and -53.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Opendoor Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.