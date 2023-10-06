Why Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Pioneer Natural Resources (
PXD Quick Quote PXD - Free Report) ending at $214.96, denoting a -0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
Shares of the independent oil and gas company have depreciated by 10.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.36, down 28.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.25 billion, down 13.78% from the year-ago period.
PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.17 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.75% and -17.98%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.73% higher. Right now, Pioneer Natural Resources possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.75.
Also, we should mention that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
