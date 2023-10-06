Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2023, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of -2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $766.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $786.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $384.10 million compared to the $407.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $113.70 million compared to the $106.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $246.50 million versus $245.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Levi Strauss have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

