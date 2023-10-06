We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
(ANIP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) ending at $58.63, denoting a +1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.
The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 7.11% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 15.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $106.78 million, up 27.39% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, ANI Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.86 of its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.