Dominion Energy Inc. (D)
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield (CWK - Free Report) is a real estate services firm that acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is a major energy company that is engaged in regulated and non-regulated electricity distribution, generation and transmission businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.
