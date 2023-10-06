Back to top

Company News for Oct 6, 2023

  • Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) lost 2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.90 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion.
  • Shares of The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) slid 5.2% after the company reported its expectations of a first-quarter loss.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
  • Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP - Free Report) plunged 5.2% on consumer staples becoming the hardest hit sector of the day.

