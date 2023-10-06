Back to top

York Water (YORW) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

York Water in Focus

Based in York, York Water (YORW - Free Report) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -17.65%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.2 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.19%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 2.24%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.78%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.81 is up 2.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, York Water has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.84%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. York Water's current payout ratio is 56%. This means it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for YORW for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.53 per share, with earnings expected to increase 9.29% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that YORW is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


