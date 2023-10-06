We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.23, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 6.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.18, indicating a 40.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating a 22.18% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.94 of its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
