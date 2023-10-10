See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) - free report >>
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) - free report >>
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) is a cell and gene therapy bioprocessing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 49.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN - Free Report) is a diversified infrastructure and environmental services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.