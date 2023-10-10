Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) is a cell and gene therapy bioprocessing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 49.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN - Free Report) is a diversified infrastructure and environmental services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) - free report >>

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) - free report >>

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products medical