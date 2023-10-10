See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Fidelity Series Opportnstc Insghts (FVWSX)
American Century Sustainable Eq R (AFDRX)
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Century Fundamental Equity R (AFDRX - Free Report) . AFDRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.29%, management fee of 0.79%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.71%.
Madison Mid-Cap Fund R6 (MMCRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.77%. Management fee: 0.74%. MMCRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.56% over the last five years.
Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights (FVWSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.27%. Management fee: 0%. Five year annual return: 10.45%. FVWSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.