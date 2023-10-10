Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 9, 2023

  • Shares of Aehr Test Systems ((AEHR - Free Report) ) plunged 12.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.’s ((LEVI - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.8% after the company cut its outlook for the full year and noted continued softness in the company’s wholesale channels.
  • Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company ((PXD - Free Report) ) jumped 10.5% on reports that Exxon Mobil Corporation ((XOM - Free Report) ) is nearing a deal to buy the company for $60 billion.
  • General Motors Company’s ((GM - Free Report) ) shares gained 2% after United Auto Makers said that there would be no new strikes this week as the talks with automakers is in progress.

