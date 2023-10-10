Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Reasons to Add NorthWestern (NWE) to Your Portfolio Now

Read MoreHide Full Article

NorthWestern Corp. (NWE - Free Report) , an energy company, is focused on providing reliable and affordable energy to its customers. The company has solid growth opportunities with its diverse fleet of electricity and natural gas, regular dividend payments and financial stability.

Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWE’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.44, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 8.2%.

The consensus estimate for 2023 sales is pegged at $1.57 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6.1%.

The company’s long-term (three to five year) earnings growth is pegged at 5.2%.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, NorthWestern ROE is 6.53%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 5.41%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Debt Position

The company’s total debt to capital was 49.73% as of Jun 30, 2023, which is better than the industry’s average of 61.13%.

The time to interest earned ratio at the end of second-quarter 2023 was 2.7, which being greater than one indicates that NorthWestern is in a good position to meet its interest obligations.

Dividend History

NorthWestern continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payments. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 64 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.56 per share. NWE’s current dividend yield is 5.23%, which is better than the utility electric power industry’s 3.98%.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of NWE have lost 1.1% compared with the broader industry’s 11.6% decline.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are TransAlta Corp. (TAC - Free Report) and Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2023 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 1,912.5%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 107.14% in the last four quarters.

The consensus estimate for VST’s 2023 EPS indicates a year-over-year improvement of 220.4%. The same for sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.8%.

PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The consensus estimate for the company’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.2%.
 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) - free report >>

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) - free report >>

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Published in

utilities