Why Synaptics (SYNA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Investors might want to bet on Synaptics (SYNA - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of touch-screen technology is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Synaptics, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $0.38 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -89.2% from the number reported a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synaptics has increased 24.14% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.18 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -60.84%.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Synaptics versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 13.94% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped Synaptics earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on Synaptics because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.