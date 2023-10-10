We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain United Airlines (UAL) Now
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) is benefiting from air-travel demand and improved outlook. However, low liquidity is worrisome.
Factors Favoring UAL
Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines posted a significant year-over-year increase (17.1%) in second-quarter 2023 revenues. This was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line).
Due to robust air-travel demand, UAL expects revenues for the September quarter to grow 10-13% year over year. For third-quarter 2023, United Airlines expects capacity to improve 16% from the year-ago reported figure.
Driven by the rosy air-travel-demand scenario, UAL projects third-quarter earnings per share in the $3.85-$4.35 band. Management has lifted its EPS forecast for 2023 to $11-12 (prior view: $10-$12).
In a bid to modernize its fleet, the carrier placed the largest 787 Dreamliner order to Boeing in December 2022. UAL will purchase 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to buy 100 more. It anticipates getting delivery of this new widebody planes between 2024 and 2032. The new jets are expected to result in 25% improvement pertaining to fuel usage compared with the older Boeing 767 widebodies and some 777s that will be replaced.
Key Risks
The decline in current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well for the company. The carrier exited the second-quarter of 2023 with a current ratio of 0.91, down from the reading of 1 in fourth-quarter 2022. Reduction in this key ratio generally implies that the company's ability to generate cash is on the decline.
Zacks Rank
UAL currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
