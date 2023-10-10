We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Visa (V - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $234.44, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 4.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Visa in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.23, indicating a 15.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.55 billion, indicating a 9.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Visa. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.05. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.3 of its industry.
Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 1.19 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.