Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) ending at $139.50, denoting a +0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $63.15 billion, indicating a 10.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $253.64 billion, signifying shifts of +24.56% and +8.45%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alphabet Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.73.
One should further note that GOOG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.