Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $264.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Biogen Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.97, down 16.77% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.38 billion, indicating a 5.01% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.25 per share and a revenue of $9.69 billion, representing changes of -13.7% and -4.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Biogen Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.26 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.38, so one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
