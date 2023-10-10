We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $47.55, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.
The the stock of specialty pharmaceutical company has fallen by 5.64% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.21%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $170.65 million, indicating a 42.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $642.66 million, demonstrating changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.