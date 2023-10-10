We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Beazer Homes (BZH) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) standing at $23.82, reflecting a +0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.
The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 15.6% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Beazer Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 50.71% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $627.94 million, down 24.13% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Beazer Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.43 of its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.