Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) reached $39.92, with a +1.27% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment's shares have seen an increase of 1% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 68.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.
Also, we should mention that GBX has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.