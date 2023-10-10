Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) is an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 60 days.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) is a money remittance services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

