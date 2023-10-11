Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) stock looks promising at the moment. The industrial gas giant is well-placed for growth on its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals. Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a compelling investment option at the moment. An Outperformer
Why You Should Add Air Products (APD) to Your Portfolio
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (APD - Free Report) stock looks promising at the moment. The industrial gas giant is well-placed for growth on its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals.
Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a compelling investment option at the moment.
An Outperformer
Shares of Air Products have popped 22.9% over a year against a 4.6% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 18.4% rise over the same period.
Estimates Northbound
Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products for fiscal 2023 has increased around 0.2%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 has also been revised 1.8% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.
Positive Earnings Surprise History
Air Products’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 1.8%, on average.
Superior Return on Equity (ROE)
Air Products’ ROE of 16.5%, as compared with the industry average of 12.1%, manifests the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds.
Project Investments, Productivity Drive APD
Air Products is well-positioned to gain from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity measures. Higher volumes and pricing are also likely to support its results.
The company remains focused on its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. These projects are expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows. APD is realizing the benefits of the completion of the second phase of the Jazan project in Saudi Arabia. The company has a total available capacity to deploy (over fiscal 2023-2032) $31.8 billion in high-return investments aimed at creating significant shareholder value.
Air Products is also driving productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins moving ahead.
The company also remains committed to maximize returns to shareholders leveraging strong balance sheet and cash flows. APD, earlier this year, increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.75 per share from $1.62 per share. This marked the 41st straight year of dividend increase. The company expects to pay more than $1.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2023.
Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and The Andersons Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) .
Koppers has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.5% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Koppers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.7%, on average. KOP shares have surged around 70% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for CRS is currently pegged at $3.48, implying year-over-year growth of 205.3%. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Carpenter Technology has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. The stock has rallied around 97% over the past year.
Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 60 days.
Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 58% in a year.