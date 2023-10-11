Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NOC surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, NOC has gained 11%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NOC's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NOC for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today