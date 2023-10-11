We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NOC surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.
Over the past four weeks, NOC has gained 11%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NOC's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NOC for more gains in the near future.